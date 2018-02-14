Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to Danish queen over her husband’s death

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 13:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Prince Henrik passed away on February 13 at the age of 83

Share
1 pages in this article
Danish Queen Margrethe II and her husband, Prince Henrik

Danish Queen Margrethe II and her husband, Prince Henrik

© EPA-EFE/CLAUS FISKER

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to Danish Queen Margrethe II regarding the death of her husband, Prince Henrik, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83.

"Your Majesty, allow me to offer my deepest condolences over the death of your husband Prince Henrik. I share you grief and wish that you and all members of the Danish royal family will have enough courage and resilience to face this dark hour," says the message published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Prince Henrik fell ill two weeks ago while travelling in Egypt. He was examined by Egyptian doctors, and then transported back to Denmark to be hospitalized in the capital of Copenhagen. Tests revealed a tumor in his lung, which proved to be benign, however, the prince continued to be treated for an infection he had contracted.

On February 8, the Danish royal palace announced that the prince’s condition had taken a turn for the worse so his son Crown Prince Frederik had to rush back home from South Korea’s PyeongChang where he was attending Olympic events.

Last year marked the golden wedding anniversary of the Danish royal couple. Crown Princess Margrethe married French diplomat Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat in 1967, he later changed his name to Henrik. Margrethe, 77, became queen in 1972.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама