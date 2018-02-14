Putin offers condolences to Danish queen over her husband’s death

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolence to Danish Queen Margrethe II regarding the death of her husband, Prince Henrik, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83.

"Your Majesty, allow me to offer my deepest condolences over the death of your husband Prince Henrik. I share you grief and wish that you and all members of the Danish royal family will have enough courage and resilience to face this dark hour," says the message published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Prince Henrik fell ill two weeks ago while travelling in Egypt. He was examined by Egyptian doctors, and then transported back to Denmark to be hospitalized in the capital of Copenhagen. Tests revealed a tumor in his lung, which proved to be benign, however, the prince continued to be treated for an infection he had contracted.

On February 8, the Danish royal palace announced that the prince’s condition had taken a turn for the worse so his son Crown Prince Frederik had to rush back home from South Korea’s PyeongChang where he was attending Olympic events.

Last year marked the golden wedding anniversary of the Danish royal couple. Crown Princess Margrethe married French diplomat Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat in 1967, he later changed his name to Henrik. Margrethe, 77, became queen in 1972.