Kremlin: Ukraine ready to cooperate with Russia on An-148 crash probe

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko has expressed his readiness to interact with Russia in probing the recent An-148 passenger plane’s crash near Moscow with the assistance of the Ukrainian enterprise that had manufactured the airliner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian president conveyed his condolences to the head of the Russian state over the air crash," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"He spoke about readiness to interact involving the aircraft manufacturer to find the causes of the air crash," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Poroshenko had held a telephone talk on Monday. According to the Kremlin, the talk was initiated by the Ukrainian side.

"Also, the sides mentioned the issue of the need to continue the process of swapping persons held in custody, which started before the New Year," Peskov added.

"Indeed, the presidents dwelt on this issue in greater detail and also once again stressed the need the implement the Minsk accords that have no alternative," the Kremlin spokesman said.