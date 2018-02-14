Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Ukraine ready to cooperate with Russia on An-148 crash probe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 13:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Poroshenko had spoken over the phone on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko has expressed his readiness to interact with Russia in probing the recent An-148 passenger plane’s crash near Moscow with the assistance of the Ukrainian enterprise that had manufactured the airliner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash

"The Ukrainian president conveyed his condolences to the head of the Russian state over the air crash," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"He spoke about readiness to interact involving the aircraft manufacturer to find the causes of the air crash," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Poroshenko had held a telephone talk on Monday. According to the Kremlin, the talk was initiated by the Ukrainian side.

"Also, the sides mentioned the issue of the need to continue the process of swapping persons held in custody, which started before the New Year," Peskov added.

"Indeed, the presidents dwelt on this issue in greater detail and also once again stressed the need the implement the Minsk accords that have no alternative," the Kremlin spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама