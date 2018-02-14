Russia ready to share its security experience with all nations — deputy UN envoy

UN, February 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience in security matters with all interested partners, Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Gennady Kuzmin, said during the UN Security Council session on protecting infrastructure from terrorist attacks.

According to the Russian diplomat, terrorists view various infrastructure objects, including airports, oil refineries, communications and banks as their targets.

"The situation is made worse by the fact that elements of critically important infrastructure are closely interconnected, and their functioning is often ensured by different jurisdictions," he said, adding that UN-coordinated "exchange of information and successful practices becomes extremely relevant" under those circumstances.

"We are ready to share our experience in implementing those initiatives and other developments in ensuring anti-terrorism security with the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee and all partners who are interested," Kuzmin added.

The UN Security Council session was held one year after the adoption of resolution 2341 to protect critically important infrastructure from terrorist attacks.