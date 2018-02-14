Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential candidates to start debates on February 26 — election authority

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 3:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drawing procedure to allot screen time on state TV and radio channels among candidates and their parties was held on Tuesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The candidates in the upcoming presidential election in Russia will start their TV and radio debates on Monday, February 26, the chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia's Central Election Commission wraps up registration of presidential candidates

The drawing procedure to allot screen time on state TV and radio channels among candidates and their parties was held on Tuesday. The election campaign will kick off on February 17, or 28 days before the vote, and will end on March 17, the day of silence.

CEC chair Ella Pamfilova said that the pre-election week will have the most intense schedule of televised debates.

"The last day of televised debates will be Thursday, March 15, because the day of silence will begin in the east of the country nine hours before it kicks off in Moscow," she said.

Five federal state TV channels (Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, Channel One, TV Tsentr and Public Television of Russia (OTR)) and three nationwide radio networks (Radio of Russia, Mayak and Vesti FM) are to provide presidential candidates with free broadcasting time. The candidates who have applied to take part in the debates are obliged to attend them at all TV and radio channels in person.

According to CEC secretary Maya Grishina, a total of seven candidates who have applied to take part in the debates.

"All the seven candidates, who had applied to take part in discussions, will appear jointly in every TV broadcast by any Russian public channel," she said, adding that each radio debate will feature three or four candidates.

The seven candidates who are to enter public debate are Sergei Baburin (Russian All-People’s Union), CEO of Lenin State Farm agricultural company Pavel Grudinin (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia), Vladimir Zhirinovsky (the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), TV host and journalist Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by the Civil Initiative party), Suraikin Maxim (Communists of Russia), business ombudsman and head of the Party of Growth Boris Titov and Grigory Yavlinsky, a co-founder of the Yabloko Party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама