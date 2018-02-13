Russian Embassy sends note to Austrian Foreign Ministry over alleged child abduction

VIENNA, February 13. /TASS/. The Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Austria has provided assistance to a Russian citizen and helped her file a report with the Austrian law enforcement agencies over the alleged abduction of her child, the Russian Embassy in Austria reported on Tuesday.

"A Russian citizen got in touch with the Russian Embassy in Austria at the end of December 2017 over the alleged abduction of her three-year-old daughter in Austria. The embassy’s Consular Department provided the Russian national with the necessary advisory support, within the scope of its legal powers, in filing a report on the alleged kidnapping with the Austrian law enforcement agencies," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy sent "a note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry asking the Austrian side to provide information on the progress in considering the aforementioned report. We have received no official response to our request yet. We maintain contacts with Austria’s law enforcement agencies and keep an eye on the situation," the embassy said.

On February 13, the Russian Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case over the abduction of a three-year-old child in Vienna. According to the committee, the unidentified individuals conspired no later than December 28, 2017, and kidnapped the girl from the room in a hotel located in Vienna. The Investigative Committee is carrying out investigative activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the kidnapping and the child’s whereabouts.