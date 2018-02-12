Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana format should discuss Syria’s de-escalation, Russian envoy says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 12, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An envoy says Moscow supports Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Issues concerning de-escalation zones in Syria should be tackled in the Astana format, and Moscow is in favor of supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

Read also

Russia, US discuss de-escalation zone in Syria’s southwest — Lavrov

"There is the Astana format, with the underwriters states [discussing] the operation of the de-escalation zones," he said, answering a question on Turkey’s intention to launch an operation in Idlib after Afrin. "I think that all these issues are being discussed chiefly by our military. The war on terror continues to remain a priority for all Astana format participants, but we also support the observance of agreements on the de-escalation zones and the principles of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty."

Asked about whether the agreements on the de-escalation zones may be extended, Bogdanov said yes. "Of course, it is possible. Life will show how to act further," he said. "We’ve always stressed that this measure on the establishment of the de-escalation zones is temporary and is aimed at creating more favorable conditions for a political settlement that is to secure the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама