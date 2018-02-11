Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some European countries object against US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 11, 23:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The United States is now seeking to lure into these plans a number of countries known for their Russophobic moods, Russian Foreign Minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. A number of "authoritative" European countries are against the United States’ weapons supplies to Ukraine and are reluctant to join, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsva (Political Actors) with Nailya Asker-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"Europe is not silent, it raises objections [against US’ arms supplies to Ukraine] in a low voice, not in public," he noted. "According to our data, they voice disagreement in talks with the United States in response to Washington’s imperative demands that Europe join such supplies."

"The United States is now seeking to lure into these plans a number of countries known for their Russophobic moods, namely our Baltic neighbors and Poland," he noted. "We have information that big, authoritative European states see perfectly well that such actions are highly dangerous and are trying to reason their neighbors because the Americans and the Canadians have already launched such supplies. And this is regrettable."

"We cannot prohibit the Americans to supply anything anywhere but, naturally, we will make conclusions," Lavrov stressed. "It is a fact of life that representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk, who are capable of defending themselves, are keeping an eye on the situation. I think it should be born in mind as well."

Kiev has been asking the United States for years to supply new types of weapons, first of all, anti-tank armaments. In late December 2017, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Washington had decided to provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities as part of our effort to help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to deter further aggression." According to the ABC TV channel, US President Donald Trump was expected to approve the plan stipulating the supply of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine worth $47 bln. The shipment may particularly include Javelin anti-tank missiles. If Trump approves the plan, it will be submitted to the US Congress for approval.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
2
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
3
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
4
Some European countries object against US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine - Lavrov
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
6
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
7
Russia hopes for de-escalation on Korean Peninsula but chances are vague - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама