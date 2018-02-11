Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss situation in Syria - Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Syrian settlement problems in light of the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The two ministers also discussed issues of the Syrian settlement in the Astana format on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and in light of the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 30," the ministry said.