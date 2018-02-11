Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin postpones working trip to Sochi over An-148 crash near Moscow - Kremlin spokesman

February 11, 18:50 updated at: February 11, 18:57 UTC+3

Kremlin spokesman said that the president’s schedule for Monday includes contacts with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who will arrive on a working visit to Russia

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed his working trip to Sochi over possible necessity to coordinate the work of a government commission after an An-148 passenger plane crash near Moscow, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Over Sunday’s tragedy, the president has decided to postpone a working trip scheduled for Monday and continue to work in Moscow, including due to a possible necessity to coordinate the work of the government commission," he said.

 

According to Peskov, the president’s schedule for Monday includes contacts with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who will arrive on a working visit to Russia.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport on Sunday was lost several minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to latest data, no one has survived

