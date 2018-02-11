Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian contingent remaining in Syria to help government army repel Islamic State attacks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 11, 17:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsva (Political Actors) with Nailya Asker-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia’s contingent staying in Syria will continue to help the Syrian army repel attacks by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Deistvuyushchiye Litsva (Political Actors) with Nailya Asker-zade program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"It has been said that if Islamic State, which has been defeated in what concerns its plans to establish a caliphate but is present in separate groups in the region, becomes active again in Syria, our contingent remaining at the Hmeymim base will, naturally, help the Syria army repel them," Lavrov stressed.

On December 6, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Islamic State had been totally defeated on both banks of the Euphrates in Syria and on December 11 issued an order to withdraw Russian troops from Syria. On December 22, 2017, Russian Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to the president that Russian troops had been withdrawn from Syria, with only three military police battalions, the center for reconciliation of the warring parties and two bases, in Hmeymim and Tartus, remaining in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
2
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
3
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
4
Some European countries object against US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine - Lavrov
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
6
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
7
Russia hopes for de-escalation on Korean Peninsula but chances are vague - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама