Still hard to predict dates when situation in East Ghouta normalizes

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. It is still difficult to say when the situation in Eastern Ghouta will get back to normal due to presence of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

"It is still difficult to foretell the dates when the situation in Eastern Ghouta will normalize," he said.

The diplomat claimed that the Syrian authorities had endeavored more than once to find a solution to Jabhat al-Nusra’s presence in Eastern Ghouta, including through negotiations.

"In December 2017, they almost managed to achieve an agreement" on the militants’ evacuation to Idlib, he said.

"Nevertheless, at the very last moment it was derailed by militants from rival groups," Kinshchak said.