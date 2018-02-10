Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Still hard to predict dates when situation in East Ghouta normalizes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 20:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexander Kinshchak claimed that the Syrian authorities had endeavored more than once to find a solution to Jabhat al-Nusra’s presence in Eastern Ghouta, including through negotiations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. It is still difficult to say when the situation in Eastern Ghouta will get back to normal due to presence of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

"It is still difficult to foretell the dates when the situation in Eastern Ghouta will normalize," he said.

The diplomat claimed that the Syrian authorities had endeavored more than once to find a solution to Jabhat al-Nusra’s presence in Eastern Ghouta, including through negotiations.

"In December 2017, they almost managed to achieve an agreement" on the militants’ evacuation to Idlib, he said.

"Nevertheless, at the very last moment it was derailed by militants from rival groups," Kinshchak said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
2
Putin tells Israel’s Netanyahu new spiral of violence in Syria should be avoided
3
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
4
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
5
Lebanon welcomes Russia’s participation in developing offshore fields — official
6
US tries organizing in Syria new army from Kurds, former militants - ambassador
7
Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама