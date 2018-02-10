Areas rich in hydrocarbons in north Syria retaken from terrorists - ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Military situation has drastically improved in Syria and the country’s areas rich in hydrocarbons have been liberated from terrorists, Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

"Recently, the situation in the country has significantly improved, including in the military sphere," he noted. "ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS) was defeated and total destruction of diehard jihadists is just a matter of time. Vast swathes of the territory have been liberated from terrorists. Among them are areas rich in hydrocarbons in northern Syria."

"De-escalation zones were established and they have eventually showcased their effectiveness, despite numerous ceasefire breaches by militants," the ambassador said. "Economic activity has noticeably rallied. Refugees are coming back to their homes."

According to Kinshchak, in the wake of these developments ordinary Syrians have reversed their attitude and started hoping for the advent of peace in their country.