Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Areas rich in hydrocarbons in north Syria retaken from terrorists - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 19:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Kinshchak, in the wake of these developments ordinary Syrians have reversed their attitude and started hoping for the advent of peace in their country

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Military situation has drastically improved in Syria and the country’s areas rich in hydrocarbons have been liberated from terrorists, Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

"Recently, the situation in the country has significantly improved, including in the military sphere," he noted. "ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia - TASS) was defeated and total destruction of diehard jihadists is just a matter of time. Vast swathes of the territory have been liberated from terrorists. Among them are areas rich in hydrocarbons in northern Syria."

"De-escalation zones were established and they have eventually showcased their effectiveness, despite numerous ceasefire breaches by militants," the ambassador said. "Economic activity has noticeably rallied. Refugees are coming back to their homes."

According to Kinshchak, in the wake of these developments ordinary Syrians have reversed their attitude and started hoping for the advent of peace in their country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
2
Putin tells Israel’s Netanyahu new spiral of violence in Syria should be avoided
3
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
4
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
5
Lebanon welcomes Russia’s participation in developing offshore fields — official
6
US tries organizing in Syria new army from Kurds, former militants - ambassador
7
Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама