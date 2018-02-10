Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Syria work on trade cooperation roadmap - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Alexander Kinshchak, now for Russian companies are open all spheres in Syria

Alexander Kinshchak

Alexander Kinshchak

©  Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian authorities are working on development of trade cooperation, Russia’s Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Kinshchak said on Saturday.

According to him, now for Russian companies are open all spheres in Syria.

"Taking into account all the existing limitations, including problems with financing, we have been discussing with the Syrian counterparts various flexible forms for implementation of joint projects," the diplomat said in an interview with TASS. "Russian and Syrian authorities have been working on a roadmap for further development of the trade and economic cooperation."

Some promising projects on that plan are being implemented already, he said. "Others are at the stage of approval at the authorities, and some are now discussed by experts."

"In Sochi, on October 10, 2017, the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission had its tenth meeting, where the parties had achieved major agreements on cooperation in exploration and recovery, in industries, agriculture, transport, and communication," the ambassador said. "Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin paid a visit to Syria to discuss practical implementation of the Sochi agreements and recommendations and received respective assuring from [Syria’s] President Bashar Assad and that country’s top authorities."

The Russian diplomat pointed to the state program of the post-crisis recovery, on which the Syrians are working. "At the very high level, officials in Damascus confirm they are interested in our active participation in that large-scale process and thus offer all necessary conditions for that.".

Countries
Syria
