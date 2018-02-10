Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US tries splitting Syria by organizing local councils there - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 15:49 UTC+3

Russia considers a cynical blackmailing the West’s attempts to link Syria’s restoration with change of leadership there

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The U.S. by organizing ‘local councils’ in Syria is trying to split that country and fix own military presence there, Russia’s Ambassador to Syria said.

"Washington’s project of ‘alternative Syria’ in areas, "liberated" with involvement of the international coalition, arouses many questions," the ambassador said. "We can see in that an intention to split the country, and, possibly, to fix the illegal American military presence in Syria."

Russia considers a cynical blackmailing the West’s attempts to link Syria’s restoration with change of leadership there, he continued.

"As for the West’s position, it is ready to invest in Syria’s restoration only in case of a realistic ‘political transfer’ - which really means a change of power in that country in process of political reforms, which is a cynical blackmailing," the ambassador said.

Countries
Syria
