Russian ambassador to Turkey says enhanced security measures affected his way of life

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Alexei Yerkhov, told TASS in an interview that enhanced security measures at Russian diplomatic missions abroad had affected his way of life.

A set of measures to boost security at Russian consulates and embassies was introduced after the December 19, 2016 murder of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

The diplomat said he would not elaborate on details of "multi-facetted and difficult process" to ensure security at Russian diplomatic missions. "I can only assure that all necessary measures were taken, are being taken and will be taken by both sides - the Russian and the Turkish ones," Yerkhov said.

"For me, those measures entail serious restrictions on my freedom of movement, and, to a certain extent, on my way of life," he continued. "But I understand that there are rules and those rules must be observed."

When asked about the safety of Russian tourists, the ambassador replied that the issue "is complicated and simple at the same time."

"It should be understood that when a person makes a foreign trip, he gives charge over his safety to authorities of that country. And I can assure you that the Turkish authorities are very serious about the duty to ensure comfort and safety of their country’s guests," Yerkhov said, adding that every tourist still has to "take elementary precautions, like we do at home.".