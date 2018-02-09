Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia not yet ready to abandon entry visas for Turkish nationals — ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 09, 19:22 UTC+3

Nevertheless, Moscow is ready to discuss "possible steps to meet the Turkish partners halfway in a number of areas"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow is not yet ready to completely abandon entry visas for Turkish citizens, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerokhov told TASS on Friday.

"The Turkish side is currently practicing unilateral visa liberation measures to encourage Russian tourists and I think they should say thanks to the Turkish authorities for that. However, the Russian side - and there are strong reasons for that - is not yet ready to resume the agreement [on reciprocal trips of 2010] to the full," the Russian diplomat said, adding that Moscow is nevertheless ready to discuss "possible steps to meet the Turkish partners halfway in a number of areas," such as liberalization of visa formalities for holders of service passports.

Read also

Russia not yet ready to lift all agriculture restrictions from Turkey, deputy PM says

"Work continues," he said. "Consular and visa issues are central to the Russian-Turkish contacts at all levels."

The two countries signed an agreement cancelling visas for up to 30-day trips in 2010.

Russia suspended visa-free travel with Turkey from January 1, 2016 in line with the presidential decree of November 28, 2015 on measures to ensure Russia’s national security and protection of its citizens from criminal actions and on the use of special economic measures against Turkey. The move followed the November 24, 2015 incident when Turkey downed a Russian Su-24 bomber at the border with Syria.

Turkey obliged Russian holders of service passports to obtain entry visas from April 15, 2016. Holders of diplomatic and regular international passports could enter the country visa-free. Russia mirrored the move. From June 1, 2016, the Turkish side expanded visa requirement to professional drivers and accompanying persons of Russian citizenship engaged in cargo a passenger businesses. The Turkish side said the move had been taken in response to Russia’s toughening border control over Turkish goods.

In October 2016, the Turkish side raised the issue of canceling visa restrictions but Russia suspended talks on that matter for an indefinite period after the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov on December 19, 2016. On April 24, 2017, Turkey extended visa-free stay for Russian citizens from 60 to 90 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама