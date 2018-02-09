Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's envoy notes Brexit brought EU countries together

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 09, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Chizhov, Brexit will become a challenge for Russian diplomats as well, because the UK will cease to be a party to agreements signed between Russia and the European Union

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The UK’s secession from the European Union has bonded the remaining countries together, Russian Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Rossiya 24 TV live on Friday.

Read also

Moscow and London vow to consider Brexit impact on Russia-UK economic cooperation

"Brexit brought 27 other countries [the EU member states - TASS] together. If anyone in the UK expected that some other remaining countries would make steps in the same direction after them and that it would facilitate London’s talks with the EU, then they miscalculated. A reverse effect occurred: the negotiation process [between the UK and EU] is still proceeding under the ‘27 against one’ formula," he noted.

According to Chizhov, Brexit will become a challenge for Russian diplomats as well, because the UK will cease to be a party to agreements signed between Russia and the European Union. Among them are, in particular, agreements within the WTO. The UK’s withdrawal from all these agreements will lead, in particular, to recounting of agricultural and industrial quotas.

"To date, neither the UK, nor the European Union is thinking about it, but they’ll have to," the diplomat noted.

Official negotiations between London and Brussels on the terms under which the UK will withdraw from the EU started on June 19, 2017, in the Belgian capital, almost a year after opposition to European integration had won the UK referendum on this issue with a 51.9% of votes. Brexit is to be launched on March 29, 2019, after which a transition period will begin and will last until December 31, 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Brexit
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама