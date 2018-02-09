Russia puts CSTO security bloc on alert over possible terrorist threat from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia works with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries in view of a possible terrorist threat from the Afghan direction, Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"Together with Central Asian partners, we are taking steps to increase the readiness of the organization’s countries to repel a possible terrorist threat from the Afghan direction," the diplomat said.

In order to counter a threat from Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) and stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, Russia is taking measures in bilateral contacts as well as within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) -Afghanistan Contact Group, said Kabulov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department.