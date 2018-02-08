London developing realization pressure on Russia futile - аmbassador

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. London would like to exert pressure on Russia but it is developing realization of the futility of such policies, the Russian Ambassador in the UK, Alexander Yakovenko told Rossiya'24 news channel on Thursday.

"The British would like to continue putting pressure on us because they're generally dissatisfied with three things," he said. "In the first place, they feel discontent with our policies in Syria. Secondly, they'd like to wield pressure on us in connection with the Minsk accords. Quite naturally, their main line consists in supporting Kiev, although they would benefit from a dramatic change of stance on the basic documents signed previously I mean the Minsk protocols. And then, of course, comes the pressure over Crimea."

Yakovenko said along with it there were clear signs that UK politicians were developing the awareness of the impossibility and futility of talking to Russia in this manner.

"Sooner or later, rational thoughts will descend on the British officialdom and I think our relations will begin to improve then," he said. "Russia's successful policy, including the one in the Middle East, provides a guarantee for this.".