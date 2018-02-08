Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat slams Japan’s ‘groundless’ claims of Russia developing low-yield nuclear warheads

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 19:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is not Russia but the US who is developing low-yield nuclear warheads, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The statements by the head of Japanese Foreign Ministry that Russia is destabilizing the situation in the world by developing low-yield nuclear warheads raise eyebrows, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters during her weekly briefing on Thursday.

"The allegations that Russia is developing such weapons are puzzling," she said. "It is unclear what the statements of the Japanese foreign minister are based on. It is not Russia but the US who is developing low-yield nuclear warheads. It is they who are already creating a modernized nuclear bomb with a variable yield, which [the yield] can be reduced to a minimum."

Read also

Trump says new US nuclear strategy is aimed at making use of nuclear weapons less likely

The spokeswoman specified that she meant B61-12 nuclear bomb.

"The US’ recently released nuclear doctrine unveils the development of low-yield ammunition for sea-launched cruise missiles with nuclear payloads and submarine-launched ballistic missiles Trident II," Zakharova noted.

"To claim that the Americans are forced to develop such weapons in response to some steps taken by Russia means simply missing the point of what is going on and fundamentally distorting facts in advance, under some mythical pretext, to justify US actions, which unfortunately is purposefully pursuing a policy of undermining the basis of international security and stability," Zakharova emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
4
US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation
5
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама