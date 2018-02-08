Adoption of revamped nuclear doctrine by US destroys global strategic stability — diplomat

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 8. /TASS/. Adoption of a revamped nuclear doctrine by the US destroys global strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"By passing the revamped nuclear doctrine, the US Administration undermines strategic stability if not simply destroys it in the most immediate way," he said. "It’s important to pinpoint the fact openly and that’s what we’ll be doing."

"I hope we’ll have an opportunity to discuss it with my counterpart [US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas] Shannon shortly," Ryabkov said.