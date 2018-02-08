Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Revival of six-party talks on North Korea unlikely now —Russian ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The beginning of this year saw some signs of a thaw in relations between Pyongyang and Seoul

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The resumption of the six-party negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is unlikely at the moment, but it is possible in the future, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Kremlin stresses Russia implements UN sanctions against North Korea

Russian lawmaker comments on North Korean nuclear problem

China’s Foreign Ministry approves of Russian top diplomat’s Vancouver meeting statements

"The probability at the moment is perhaps not very high. We believe that the six-party format will be relevant without fail. However, it will be relevant at the next stages. The task now is to seek to reduce tensions in relations between Pyongyang and Seoul and try to reduce tensions between North Korea and the United States," he said, adding that "the issue at hand at the moment is work in a bilateral format."

Matsegora added that the North Korean authorities are inclined to discuss the issue of missiles and nuclear weapons "only with the Americans."

The six-party talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula that involved North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China, Russia and the United States were suspended in 2008 at Pyongyang’s initiative. After the situation on the peninsula deteriorated, some countries, including Russia and South Korea, spoke out in favor of resuming dialogue in that format. To revive it, Moscow and Beijing put forward a ‘dual freeze’ initiative in July 2017 concerning North Korea’s nuclear and missile program and the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

The beginning of this year saw some signs of a thaw in relations between Pyongyang and Seoul. Following several rounds of negotiations, agreements were reached on sending a delegation of North Korean officials and performers to the PyeongChang Olympics. Later on, Pyongyang and Seoul obtained approval from the International Olympic Committee on the participation of North Korean athletes in the Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама