Russia’s Lavrov to attend Normandy Four ministerial meeting at Munich conference

BRUSSELS, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the ministerial meeting of the Normandy Four group at the Munich Security Conference given the meeting is organized, State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sergei Lavrov is ready for such a meeting if it takes place," he answered when asked whether there was an agreement about a ministerial meeting at the conference scheduled for February 16-18.

Earlier, Karasin said that the meeting was being readied but it was premature to talk about it.

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France’s Normandy on June 6, 2014 during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of allied troops’ landing. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany sought for solutions to the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk approving the Package of Measures for implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for peace in Donbass. Numerous phone calls, summits and ministerial meetings have taken place since then.