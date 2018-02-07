Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Lavrov to attend Normandy Four ministerial meeting at Munich conference

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 22:20 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The meeting is scheduled for February 16-18

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

BRUSSELS, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the ministerial meeting of the Normandy Four group at the Munich Security Conference given the meeting is organized, State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sergei Lavrov is ready for such a meeting if it takes place," he answered when asked whether there was an agreement about a ministerial meeting at the conference scheduled for February 16-18.

Earlier, Karasin said that the meeting was being readied but it was premature to talk about it.

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France’s Normandy on June 6, 2014 during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of allied troops’ landing. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany sought for solutions to the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk approving the Package of Measures for implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for peace in Donbass. Numerous phone calls, summits and ministerial meetings have taken place since then.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама