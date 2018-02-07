Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Ungrounded, fictitious investigations into the alleged ‘Russian fingerprint’ in cyberattacks targeting media resources involved in the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang are expected to appear in some biased Western media outlets, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The information war unleashed against Russia is spiraling up," the ministry said. "We are aware that the Western media are planning to inject fake news on sham investigations into ‘Russian fingerprints’ in cyberattacks on media resources involved in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea."

"The world definitely won’t be presented with any evidence as before," the commentary reads. "Not only are the biased media outlets (Washington Post and BuzzFeed) likely to get involved, but IT security companies notorious for their close links to the CIA and NSA (ThreatConnect, Trend Micro and ESET) are as well."