Anti-Russian information surge may damage those behind it — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 20:48 UTC+3

It is likely to encourage international terror and criminal groups, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The ongoing anti-Russian information surge may damage those behind as it is likely to encourage terror groups, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the alleged "Russian threat" has been promoted by the very countries who are increasing their military cyber capabilities, running illegal surveillance and violating human rights. "At the same time, they seem to forget that the anti-Russian information surge may damage those behind it as it is likely to encourage international terror and criminal groups," the statement reads.

