Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat believes US has plans to divide Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 18:00 UTC+3

Russia will discuss this issue with Americans, according to Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. The United States has plans to divide Syria, Russia will discuss the issue with its American counterparts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a master class session for the finalists of the Leaders of Russia contest on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity

"Looks like in Syria, the Americans have embarked on the course aimed at dividing the country," the minister said. "Plans for the actual partition of Syria do exist, and we are aware of that. We will ask our American counterparts how they see all that."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the US gave up the assurances that the only purpose of its presence in Syria without an invitation from the legitimate government is to defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). "Now they say that this presence will continue until they are convinced that a stable political settlement process, which will lead to a change of regime (of President Bashar al-Assad), has begun in Syria," he pointed out.

"The fact that the United States is cozying up to various groups of Syrian society, which are countering the government, including with weapons in their hands, leads to very dangerous results," Lavrov stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама