Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

West’s strive to discredit Russian Olympians used as tool to punish Russia — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 17:07 UTC+3 SOCHI

The upcoming Olympics will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. The strive of the West to discredit Russian Olympic athletes is one of the tools "to punish" Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a master class session for the finalists of the Leaders of Russia contest.

The Russian foreign minister said more and more people in the West are coming to realize that it is senseless striving to punish Russia and to obstruct its social and economic development.

Read also

IOC commission denies 15 Russian athletes access to Olympic Games

"The set of tools at the use is broad and includes sanctions, the deployment of the global missile shield near our western and eastern borders, media wars, ungrounded accusations of Russia’s cyberattacks of nearly everywhere in the West and, of course, attempts to discredit our Olympic athletes without proving facts," Lavrov said.

"On the whole, this is the current attitude in the West not providing facts," the top Russian diplomat added.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама