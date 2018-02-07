Lavrov: Russia ready for dialogue with US, but cannot see Washington’s reciprocal steps

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States and is against confrontation, especially since both nuclear powers have a particular responsibility to preserve global strategic stability, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are open to constructive dialogue with Washington, but unfortunately we cannot see any meaningful reciprocal steps," Lavrov noted. "We do not want any confrontation and are not interested in it. Moreover, both Russia and the US as nuclear powers bear a special responsibility to maintain strategic stability."

Russia and the US "have some sort of communication channels for strategic stability, for Korean and Syrian issues and for some others," he added.

"Unfortunately, the US has been trying to demonstrate so far that their stance on any issue is the only correct one," Lavrov said.