Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Russia ready for dialogue with US, but cannot see Washington’s reciprocal steps

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 17:49 UTC+3

Moscow does not want any confrontation and is not interested in it, the Russian foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States and is against confrontation, especially since both nuclear powers have a particular responsibility to preserve global strategic stability, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Lavrov emphasizes Russia seeks meaningful dialogue, not quarrels with US

"We are open to constructive dialogue with Washington, but unfortunately we cannot see any meaningful reciprocal steps," Lavrov noted. "We do not want any confrontation and are not interested in it. Moreover, both Russia and the US as nuclear powers bear a special responsibility to maintain strategic stability."

Russia and the US "have some sort of communication channels for strategic stability, for Korean and Syrian issues and for some others," he added.

"Unfortunately, the US has been trying to demonstrate so far that their stance on any issue is the only correct one," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама