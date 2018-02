MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin plans to make a visit to Iran on April 8-9, as he himself told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are scheduled to visit Iran on April 8-9," Volodin said.

A source in the office of the Duma speaker told TASS that it was going to be an official visit.