Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Japanese diplomats to continue dialogue on Korean Peninsula issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 11:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Japanese diplomats have discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Japan outdoes G7 in fostering ties with Russia, which Moscow appreciates, notes lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Kenji Kanasugi, Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau who represents the country at the six-party talks on the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, have agreed to continue exchanging views on the situation around the peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday following the two diplomats’ meeting in Tokyo.

"During the meeting, [the two sides] discussed in detail the trends in the development of the situation and the two countries’ approaches towards its political and diplomatic settlement," the ministry said. "An agreement was reached to continue to exchange views on all issues of mutual interest for the benefit of maintaining peace and stability in Northeast Asia."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама