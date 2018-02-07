Russian, Japanese diplomats to continue dialogue on Korean Peninsula issue

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Kenji Kanasugi, Director-General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau who represents the country at the six-party talks on the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, have agreed to continue exchanging views on the situation around the peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday following the two diplomats’ meeting in Tokyo.

"During the meeting, [the two sides] discussed in detail the trends in the development of the situation and the two countries’ approaches towards its political and diplomatic settlement," the ministry said. "An agreement was reached to continue to exchange views on all issues of mutual interest for the benefit of maintaining peace and stability in Northeast Asia."