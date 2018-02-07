Russia begins deportation of North Korean workers — ambassador

UN, February 7. /TASS/. Russia has started to deport North Korean workers in line with UN Security Council resolution adopted last December, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, told Russian journalists in New York.

"Many governors have started to deport Koreans in order to report early implementation [of the resolution]," he said, adding that the move demonstrates Russia’s commitment to implementation of UN Security Council decisions.

Matsegora said the move will have serious impact on the Russian economy, especially in the Far East, which had about 12,000 workers from North Korea.

"This will deal a blow to the Russian economy, a serious blow, especially to the Far East," he said.

The diplomat said that the Russian authorities do not forcefully deport North Koreans who do not want to return back. "We don’t return anyone to North Korea by force. We have never did," he said.

On December 22, the United Nations Security Council has further toughened sanctions against North Korea following a ballistic missile test on November 29. The resolution imposes a ban on supplies of crude oil and oil products and insists all countries expel North Korean labor migrants. The move is intended to deprive Pyongyang of sources to finance its nuclear and ballistic programs.