Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Germany lauds New START treaty as practical step toward disarmament

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 5:11 UTC+3 BERLIN

Berlin believes that the New START "has created an efficient system of verification" for efforts to limit and reduce strategic offensive weapons

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington’s fulfillment of their obligations under the New START treaty is a practical example of progress toward nuclear disarmament in difficult times, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Practical progress in the area of nuclear disarmament is possible even during periods that are difficult from the point of view of security policy. An example of it was yesterday’s deadline for fulfilling obligations under the New START treaty," the statement reads. "By this date, the United States and Russia have reduced their strategic nuclear arsenals to limits stipulated by the New START."

The Federal Foreign Office called on the United States and Russia to continue negotiations in order to extend the treaty and outline further actions to limit their strategic nuclear arsenals.

"We favor a timely - that is, before the New START treaty expires - agreement between the US and Russia on further control over strategic nuclear weapons," the statement reads, adding that Germany called for "launching negotiations on the issue as soon as possible."

Berlin believes that the New START "has created an efficient system of verification" for efforts to limit and reduce strategic offensive weapons.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry announced that "Russia has fulfilled its commitments on strategic offensive arms reduction." The US Department of State also said it had curtailed its strategic nuclear arsenal to levels stipulated by the treaty.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed by the Russian and US presidents in Prague on April 8, 2010 and came into force on February 5, 2011. The New START Treaty limits the US and Russia to no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), heavy bombers and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) by February 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама