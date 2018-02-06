Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov hopes common sense will prevail in PACE’s work

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 15:52 UTC+3

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. It is important to make sure that all countries work in PACE on an equal footing, without being persecuted for dissenting views, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following talks with top Danish diplomat Anders Samuelsen who is also in Moscow as the Chair of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers.

"It seemed to me that we have a common opinion that Denmark can contribute to restoring the normal working environment in PACE," Lavrov said. "We believe it is important for representatives of parliaments of all Council of Europe member-countries without exception to work on equal terms, without being persecuted for dissenting points of view. We hope that common sense will eventually take the upper hand."

Russia and PACE

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The issue of restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was raised at PACE twice throughout 2015 but the sanctions are still in place. Russia is deprived of the right to vote and cannot take part in the Assembly’s governing bodies and election monitoring missions.

Read also

Italy’s Michele Nicoletti endorsed as new PACE president

In response, Russia suspended its participation in the PACE activities till the end of 2015. In 2016-2017, Russia skipped PACE meetings due to ongoing sanctions.

In late June, Russia said it was suspending payments to the Council of Europe over its non-participation in PACE. Concurrently, it suggested PACE’s regulations be amended to ensure that no one could strip lawmakers of their rights but for their voters. On January 11, head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said Russia would not ask for confirmation of its powers in PACE for 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
PACE Foreign policy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
2
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
3
UN Secretary General calls on Russia, US to continue nuclear arms reduction talks
4
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама