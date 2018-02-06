Russia’s policy in Latin America has no closed agenda - Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s policy in Latin America has no closed agenda and is not directed against anyone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s speech at the University of Texas on the US policy in Latin America.

"Our policy towards Latin America is open, not ideologized, has no closed agenda and is not directed against anyone," the Russian ministry stressed.

"The main message of his speech was that the Monroe Doctrine - that will be 200 years soon (in 2023) - is still relevant for Washington. The world has changed in many years, but the principle ‘America for Americans’ is still alive, it seems," the Russian ministry said in a statement. "We also note a growing role of Latin America in the modern world. That said, we regard the region as a unique civilizational layer in the developing polycentric world order, with growing participation and role in the operating global governance institutions - the UN, G20, BRICS and APEC."

Moscow noted that Russia’s relations with the regional states are based on common interests. These are, in particular, adherence to international law and strengthening of international security and stability. "We share similar views on inadmissibility of deployment of weapons in space and non-admission of glorification of Nazism," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Moscow noted that relations with Latin America are comprehensive: political cooperation and trade and economic relations are developing.

"We are developing military-technical cooperation based on mutual interest," the ministry said. "An important criterion for our approach is a respectful attitude to a balance of forces that exists in the region and inadmissibility of violation of military-political stability there or provoking of mutual mistrust or conflicts."

"We value independence of this region and the fact that development of relations with Russia is based there on a consensus of a wide range of political forces, regardless of which of them are currently in power," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. "We consider it important for Latin America to be strong, economically stable and politically ‘unified in its diversity.’ We will continue to further work to develop cooperation and build not walls, but bridges for the benefit of our countries, their stability and stable development.".