TV socialite Sobchak set to run in 2021 parliamentary polls after presidential race over

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 23:24 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, earlier said she "is here to stay" in Russian political life

Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

ST. PETERSBURG, February 3. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidate, TV host Ksenia Sobchak, said on Saturday her next goal will be the 2021 parliamentary election in Russia.

During a meeting with voters in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, Sobchak stressed she was perfectly aware that she was not going to win in this year’s presidential race.

"When the [presidential] election is over, I will start creating my movement. I have already joined the Civil Initiative party, and, if we manage to reach agreement, we will run [in the parliamentary elections] together; if not - I will start my own movement. I will run in the Duma elections in 2021, this is my next goal," Sobchak said, when asked about her further plans.

Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, earlier said she "is here to stay" in Russian political life.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18. Out of 70 hopefuls who made their plans known to toss their hat into the ring for the Russian presidency during the run-up to the race, only 36 individuals were nominated and eventually the list narrowed down to eight candidates at the registration stage as of February 1.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
