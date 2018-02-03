Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US tries blaming Russia for modernization of its nuclear forces - Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The U.S. new nuclear doctrine builds up greatly the confrontational component of the U.S. foreign policies, Klintsevich said

Russian senator Frantz Klintsevich

Russian senator Frantz Klintsevich

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The U.S. new nuclear doctrine focuses on competing with Russia and blames it for the initiative, a Russian senator Frantz Klintsevich told reporters on Saturday.

"The U.S. new nuclear doctrine builds up greatly the confrontational component of the U.S. foreign policies, focusing not on cooperation with Russia in this sphere of weapons, but on competition with it. It is not for the first time in history, that the U.S. makes a very dangerous bet on breaking up the world strategic balance of forces in its favor," he said.

The document is filled with "ideological injections," which try to present Russia a main reason for modernization of the U.S. nuclear forces."

"Clearly intently the text mixes up two notions - the U.S. "security" and "domination"," the senator said. "Clearly, the U.S. new nuclear strategy is a reaction to the changing global situation, which undermines the very domination of one country."

The events on the Korean Peninsula, Klintsevich said, have demonstrated the U.S. cannot feel its absolute dominance even in counteracting the DPRK.

"The world remembers Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The U.S. nuclear doctrine does not tabu repetition of anything similar, and this causes most concerns. Clearly, it is senseless to speak now about whatever details of Russia’s response to the American doctrine. However, we see nothing new," he added.

Реклама