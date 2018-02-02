Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to develop cooperation with Barbados

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The government of Barbados is also committed to expanding bilateral ties in the future

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Barbados Sergey Lavrov and Maxine McClean have exchanged messages of greetings on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries expressing willingness to develop bilateral ties in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"Lavrov expressed confidence that friendly Russia-Barbados relations would continue to develop for the benefit of our countries’ peoples and reaffirmed readiness to promote constructive cooperation with Barbados in bilateral and multilateral formats," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

"For her part, McClean spoke highly of the dynamics of relations between our two countries since they were officially established, pointing to the successful experience of cooperation on international platforms as well as in personnel training. She stressed that the government of Barbados was committed to expanding bilateral ties in the future," the ministry noted.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Barbados were established on January 29, 1993.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
