Finland’s interior minister, Russia's FSB chief discuss cooperation

HELSINKI, February 2. /TASS/. Finland’s Interior Minister Paula Risikko held talks with head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov in Moscow on Friday to discuss cross-border cooperation and crackdown on crime, the Finnish Interior Ministry said.

"During the discussion the sides stated that cooperation in the fight against crime is in full swing and the situation on the border between Finland and Russia is calm," the ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the preparations of Russia’s security services for this summer’s FIFA World Cup in the country.

"Football fans guarantee the success of this event, but they will also contribute to the increasing flow via the border at the crossing points between our countries," Risikko said.

Finland’s Border Guard and police are also preparing for the upcoming sports event, she noted.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.