Russia calls for ‘political wisdom’ in talks on UN Security Council reform

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 6:32 UTC+3 UN

Moscow opposes "any ideas that infringe on exclusive powers of current permanent members, including the right to veto"

UN Security Council session

UN Security Council session

UN, February 2. /TASS/. Countries should demonstrate political wisdom and try to bring their positions closer in negotiations on reforming the UN Security Council, Russia’s UN envoy said ahead of the UN General Assembly’s debate on the issue that began on Thursday.

"Perennial discussions have so far failed to outline of a decision acceptable for everyone. Nevertheless, we believe that delegations must keep working hard to bring their positions closer by demonstrating political wisdom," he said.

Read also

Putin calls for extensive UN reform with broad consensus

Nebenzya reiterated that Russia favored "a more representative Council but its efficiency and ability to react promptly must not be affected."

He said the number of Security Council members should remain relatively small to ensure "adequate and timely response to emerging challenges." "The most appropriate number of members in the reformed Security Council is 20 plus," the Russian diplomat added.

Nebenzya said that Moscow opposes "any ideas that infringe on exclusive powers of current permanent members, including the right to veto."

"One should keep in mind that this institute is not a privilege, it’s an instrument, an important factor that encourages the council’s members to search for balanced solutions," he said. "Infringing on it would be wrong from the historical and political points of view."

Topics
Foreign policy United Nations
