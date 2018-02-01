Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 23:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We just want to note that this practice scarcely matches the wish to settle emerging problems in a civilized manner," the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Roman Kanashchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1./TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the incident in which Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet on January 29 intercepted a US plane moving towards the Russian border, saying the US reaction is a new attempt to accuse Russia of aggressive moves and stir up Russophobic sentiment in media.

"We have paid attention to continuing attempts by American partners to make a noise about what is broadly speaking routine incidents of mutual escorting," the ministry said in a commentary on Thursday. "We see it as an intention to stir up Russophobic moods in media, accuse Russia of aggressive moves. We just want to note that this practice is scarcely in line with a bid to settle emerging problems in a civilized manner," the commentary said.

It said Russia had repeatedly suggested its US partners to specify provisions of the Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas. "However, each time the American side dodged a professional dialogue. We urge the American colleagues to get down to the settlement of existing concerns at the negotiating table," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

 

Incident over the Black Sea

 

According to earlier reports, Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet on January 29 intercepted a US plane EP-3E Aries II, which was moving towards Russia’s border over the Black Sea. Throughout the incident the Russian jet observed all safety rules. The Defense Ministry said when the US surveillance plane set course away from the Russian border, the Sukhoi-27 jet returned to the base.

The US Navy claimed that the interception was unsafe, because the Sukhoi-27 approached the EP-3 as close as five feet (about 1.5 meters) and then crossed the plane’s flight path, after which the EP-3 had to overcome turbulence created by the Sukhoi-27’s engines. The US side said the interception lasted for two hours and 40 minutes. The US Navy made public several videos claiming they showed Russia’s Sukhoi-27 flying next to its EP-3 plane over the Black Sea.

"The Russian fighter’s maneuvers on January 29 were standard and absolutely legal and safe for the US surveillance plane EP-3E," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Aerospace Force will continue to maintain reliable protection of Russia’s airspace. If the awareness of this is a reason for US air pilots to feel depression or succumb to phobias, we advise the US side to exclude the routes of such flights near Russian borders in the future or return to the negotiating table and agree on their rules," the Defense Ministry said about the Pentagon’s allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Encyclopedia on 2018 FIFA World Cup to come out in mid-April
2
Russia to celebrate 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat at Battle of Stalingrad
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
4
US suspends sanctions against Russian security chiefs during their visit to Washington
5
Russia calls for ‘political wisdom’ in talks on UN Security Council reform
6
Putin backs idea of Rostec providing funds for MC-21 project
7
Russian ambassador castigates Denmark for painting surreal ‘Russian threat’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама