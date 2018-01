MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The UK defense secretary’s remarks about Russia’s alleged aggression is a throwback to the filming of new James Bond series, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"You get the impression that while the UK defense secretary was commenting (on Russia’s alleged readiness to cripple UK infrastructure and cause thousands and thousands of deaths), he imagined that he was starring in a new James Bond movie," Zakharova said.