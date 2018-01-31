TV socialite files voter signatures with election commission for presidential bid

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. TV socialite Ksenia Sobchak who is running for the Russian presidency as a nominee from the Civil Initiative party filed documents and voter signatures with the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday.

Today at 18:00 Moscow time the CEC will stop receiving documents and voter signatures. Only registered candidates will get on the ballot.

The press service of Sobchak’s election headquarters earlier reported that 130,000 signatures had been collected in her support.

Candidates from non-parliamentary parties have to collect at least 100,000 signatures for the election and file no more than 105,000 with the CEC, whereas self-nominated candidates have to collect at least 300,000 and file no more than 315,000.

On January 29, employees of the election headquarters of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running for the election as a self-nominated candidate, submitted about 315,000 signatures to the commission. On January 30, Grigory Yavlinsky nominated by the Yabloko party, business ombudsman and Party of Growth leader Boris Titov and leader of the Russian People’s Union Sergey Baburin each submitted 105,000 signatures.

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky and businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by CPRF are freed from the obligation to collect signatures and already passed the registration procedure.