Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready for dialogue on Syria in any format, at any level — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 31, 4:25 UTC+3

Russia invited to the Syrian congress in Sochi representatives from all United Nations Security Council permanent member nations and from many other countries

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS photohost agency

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for dialogue on Syria with Western partners in any formats and at any levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He recalled that the Russian side had invited to representatives from all United Nations Security Council permanent member nations and from many other countries to attend the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. "We are thankful to China and Kazakhstan for delegating special envoys to this form," he said.

"However our Western partners have confined themselves to sending here (to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress) only junior diplomats from their embassies in Russia. At least we offered, we are ready for dialogue in any formats and at any levels," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov surprised it took so long to draft Washington's 'Kremlin list'
2
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russian security chief, Algeria’s president discuss bilateral cooperation
5
Russian security chief comments on US 'Kremlin List'
6
Launch of Russia’s lunar landing module scheduled for 2019
7
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама