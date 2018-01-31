Russia ready for dialogue on Syria in any format, at any level — Lavrov

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for dialogue on Syria with Western partners in any formats and at any levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He recalled that the Russian side had invited to representatives from all United Nations Security Council permanent member nations and from many other countries to attend the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. "We are thankful to China and Kazakhstan for delegating special envoys to this form," he said.

"However our Western partners have confined themselves to sending here (to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress) only junior diplomats from their embassies in Russia. At least we offered, we are ready for dialogue in any formats and at any levels," he stressed.