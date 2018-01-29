Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 17:10 UTC+3

Putin said that "the Nazi industry of mass extermination of humans remains terrifying today"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for resisting the attempts to ride the world domination bandwagon.

"Our memory is a warning against the attempts to ride the world domination bandwagon, to declare, build, and assert one’s own greatness on the basis of racial, ethnic or any other supremacy," he said on Monday while attending activities dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the full liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi Siege at Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.

Read also

Putin calls to spare no effort to avoid 1941-1945 war tragedy

"Russia is emphatically against such attempts," Putin said. "The Nazi industry of mass extermination of humans remains terrifying today."

The activities also involve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Putin has already had talks.

Putin vowed that Russia would continue to pass the truth about the heroes of the struggle against Nazism on to future generations. As an example, he mentioned the feat of Red Army officer Aleksandr Pechersky, who arranged an uprising in the concentration camp Sobibor.

"Those people were defending their right to life and defied the fear of death. Doomed but not broken, they managed to attain victory," he added.

Putin said the moral strength and faith in victory helped survive the residents of besieged Leningrad.

"Their heroism is one of the most outstanding and most amazing manifestations of the people’s courage," he said.

Putin also said that politicians, public figures and religious leaders worldwide must prevent the weed of nationalism from growing.

Read also
People flock to the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg

Russia commemorates anniversary of lifting Siege of Leningrad

Putin stated that Russia valued Israel’s attitude to the history of World War II. "It is particularly important against the background of events taking place in a number of European countries, where Soviet war memorials are desecrated, though a great many of Soviet soldiers sacrificed their lives to free prisoners of Nazi death camps and save Europe and the entire world from Nazism." "I am confident that politicians, public figures and religious leaders must do everything possible to preserve historical memory in the 21st century and prevent the weed of nationalism from growing, regardless of the form it takes, be it antisemitism, hatred against Russians or any other phobia based on hatred," the Russian president said.

He pointed out that it was a universal duty "to protect the values of peace and humanity, as well as human life, which is the greatest treasure, from any threats." According to him, Russia and Israel have been closely cooperating in countering attempts to distort history, review the outcome of World War II, deny the Holocaust and the Soviet Union’s leading role in defeating Nazi Germany. "Such attempts must be strongly prevented," the Russian leader stressed.

"We know that people in Israel are still grateful to the Soviet Army and our soldiers who saved the European Jews from annihilation. We particularly value the fact that a monument in honor of defenders and residents of the besieged Leningrad is planned to be erected in Jerusalem," Putin said, adding that "we thank the Israeli authorities and people for such an approach to history," Putin concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама