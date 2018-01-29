Putin’s reps file voter signatures with election commission for presidential bid

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Representatives of the election headquarters of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin filed voter signatures needed for his registration as a presidential contender with the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday.

Headquarters press secretary Andrey Kondrashov told reporters that "about 315,000" signatures were filed with the commission. They were delivered in 28 boxes.

So, Putin became the first of 14 candidates who presented voter signatures collected in his support to the CEC.

Kondrashov noted that signature lists were verified by authorized agents. "If signatures came from regions where not all authorized agents were registered at the moment, then authorized agents living in Moscow - there were six of them - verified them," he noted.

The press secretary specified that today Putin’s authorized representatives are assembling "in eight sections, in which they are carrying out their meetings where they are working on theses for the upcoming meetings with the candidate."

Head of the legal department of Putin’s headquarters Sergey Kabyshev and Putin’s authorized agent for financial issues Natalya Orlova came to the CEC to submit the documents. According to Kondrashov, apart from the signatures, the candidate’s first financial report and some other documents are going to be turned over to the CEC.

Putin’s headquarters earlier reported that over 1.6 mln signatures had been collected in his support nationwide.