Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Israel’s visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the meeting underway in the Jewish Museum and Center of Tolerance Putin thanked Netanyahu for visiting Moscow. He said it was symbolic the visit was taking place at a moment when the whole world was remembering the victims of the Holocaust.

"As you may know, in our country there were many victims, practically in every family. Many of the Jews exterminated by the Nazis were Soviet citizens, who had made a tremendous contribution to the victory over Nazism," Putin said.

"As usual, we will take this opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in the region," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама