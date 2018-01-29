Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin aware fitness devices may be capable of revealing people’s whereabouts

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A map based on the information about the use of fitness devices makes it possible to locate an alleged US military base in Syria and Iraq

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin has been taking into account the fact that people’s whereabouts may be tracked thought fitness devices, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the data provided by Strava, a fitness-tracking app maker.

"The fact that most cloud technologies used in apps for everyday life, particularly in health and fitness apps, definitely makes people’s activities as transparent as possible, so we bear that in mind," he said.

The Washington Post recently published data obtained by Strava, which has 27 mln users of fitness devices in its database. According to the newspaper, a map based on the information about the use of fitness devices, which was released by Strava, makes it possible to locate the alleged US military base in the desert areas of Syria and Iraq.

Reporters asked Peskov if the Kremlin was aware of such a map and what was its attitude to the fact that the activities of Russian military servicemen, including those deployed to state residencies, could be reflected on it. "We have seen media reports concerning the US military," Peskov said.

"We do not know about ours because we did not thoroughly study the article, we have quite a busy agenda," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Реклама