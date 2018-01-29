Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Putin faces no serious rivals that can challenge his political dominance

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 13:33 UTC+3

The level of Putin’s popularity goes far beyond Russia's borders, Peskov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, January 29./TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday he saw no rivals to Vladimir Putin on the political pinnacle at the moment.

He said ‘no’ in reply to the question whether the Kremlin saw opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny as a political threat to Putin.

"The level of Putin’s popularity goes far beyond the borders of Russia. Hardly anyone can question Putin’s being the absolute leader of the public opinion, the absolute leader of the political pinnacle that hardly anyone can compete with seriously at the present stage," he said. According to Peskov, "Putin has repeatedly confirmed his unquestionable leadership and continues to do this".

Read also

Vladimir Putin's road to the presidency

About 1,000 people took part in an unauthorized rally of supporters of Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny in Moscow, no ungrounded detentions were reported, Kirill Kabanov, a member of the presidential human rights council, who monitored the situation in Moscow, said on Sunday.

"There were no ungrounded detentions. Everything was done properly," he said, adding that the rally had brought together about 1,200 participants. "There were no ungrounded detentions. Everything was done properly," he said, adding that the rally had brought together about 1,200 participants.

The council’s chairman, Mikhail Fedotov, said earlier about 5,000 people had taken part in Navalny supporters’ rallies, both authorized and unauthorized, across the country.

Replying to reporters’ question about Kremlin’s attitude to protest rallies across Russia on Sunday, Peskov called the position of the Kremlin administration ‘rather consistent’.

"In some settlements these actions, as a matter of fact not numerous, had been authorized, which is in line with the law. In certain places they had not been authorized and alternative suggestions as to the venue were declined in an emphatic manner. In this case they were against the legislation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course, the main thing here is to ensure law, security and public order," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
5
Putin visits Moscow’s Jewish Museum
6
Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln
7
World’s foremost humanoid robot crashes when asked how to tackle corruption in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама