Putin congratulates Finnish president with re-election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 29, 13:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Incumbent Finnish President Niinisto won the election with 62.7% of the votes cast in his favor

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Finnish President Sauli Niinisto with his re-election, the Kremlin press office reported on Monday.

Russia and Finland boost trade turnover

"The voting results evidence that citizens of Finland broadly support the course conducted by Niinisto and it is largely thanks to his efforts that the relations between Russia and Finland are developing in a constructive and good neighborly mode," the Kremlin press office quoted Putin as saying in his congratulatory telegram.

Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue joint work to build up the entire range of Russian-Finnish relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries in the interests of ensuring regional stability and security.

Incumbent Finnish President Niinisto won the election with 62.7% of the votes cast in his favor. His closest rival from the Finnish Greens Pekka Haavisto gained only 12.4% of the votes and conceded his defeat.

