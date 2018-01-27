Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss preparations for Syria peace congress in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 22:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled for January 29-30

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey spoke by phone on Saturday, focusing on preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress due in Sochi on January 29-30, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said on Saturday.

Read also
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

Russia hails UN’s decision on de Mistura’s participation in Sochi Congress

"On 27January 2018, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation S.V. [Sergei] Lavrov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu had a phone conversation requested by the Turkish side," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

"In the context of preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30, 2018, the ministers shared views on final aspects of organizing and holding the given event," it says.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is due to take place in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30. The peace conference is expected to bring together about 1,500 participants from the entire spectrum of Syria’s political forces.

